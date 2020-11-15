Ir al contenido principal
      Elásticos y listos para la carrera, estos shorts ajustados te brindan un soporte excepcional mientras te concentras en la carrera. Están confeccionados con nuestra avanzada tecnología absorbente de sudor e integran características innovadoras y materiales ligeros con un ajuste de precisión para mantener la frescura a la máxima velocidad de principio a fin.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: CJ2367-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla S y mide 1,78 m
      • Ajuste ceñido para una sensación al cuerpo
      • Largo del tiro: 10 cm (talla S)

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 oct 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.

      • My favorite

        EllaH81807034 - 16 ago 2020

        These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.