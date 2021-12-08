Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Charge

      Protección para pierna de fútbol

      $349

      Sal a la cancha con confianza cuando uses la protección para pierna Nike Charge. Su estructura rígida crea una protección de perfil bajo y cuenta con espuma en la parte posterior para mayor comodidad.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: SP2164-010

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Evaluaciones (3)

      3.7 Estrellas

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 dic 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • J O. - 24 ago 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.

      • Good product at a fair price

        B Z. - 07 jul 2020

        Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.