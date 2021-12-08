Sal a la cancha con confianza cuando uses la protección para pierna Nike Charge. Su estructura rígida crea una protección de perfil bajo y cuenta con espuma en la parte posterior para mayor comodidad.
Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.
3.7 Estrellas
Martin C. - 08 dic 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
J O. - 24 ago 2020
They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.
B Z. - 07 jul 2020
Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.