Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Playera de running de manga larga para hombre

      $809
      $899
      10% de descuento

      Altamente valorado
      Gris humo
      Negro

      Corre tus kilómetros con esta capa ligera que te protege del sol.La playera Nike Dri-FIT Miler está confeccionada con una tela suave absorbente de sudor que ayuda a los corredores de todos los niveles a mantenerse secos y cómodos.Este producto está fabricado al 100% con fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro
      • Estilo: DD4576-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1,88 m
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación relajada y cómoda

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (28)

      4.4 Estrellas

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 mar 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 nov 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 nov 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike