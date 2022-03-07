No te dejes engañar por su tamaño pequeño, la mochila Nike Brasilia JDI es muy espaciosa.Con bolsillos con cierre, almacenamiento para la botella de agua y correas cómodas, esta mochila es fácil de llevar en tus aventuras diarias.
Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.
4.9 Estrellas
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 mar 2022
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
A N. - 20 oct 2021
Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.
C R. - 04 oct 2021
Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!