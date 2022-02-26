Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Calzado para niños talla pequeña

      $1,099

      Altamente valorado
      Vela/Curry cálido/Royal juego/Rojo universitario
      Blanco/Blanco/Blanco
      Negro/Negro/Negro
      Blanco/Negro/Rojo universitario

      El calzado Nike Court Borough Low 2 combina comodidad y estilo. El ajuste estructurado que ofrece soporte presenta un diseño retro de básquetbol para que tus niños se puedan ver como una estrella fuera de la cancha.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Blanco/Blanco
      • Estilo: BQ5451-100

      Talla y ajuste

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Evaluaciones (21)

      4.9 Estrellas

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - 26 feb 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - 22 dic 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable

      • Excellent quality and comfy school trainers!

        K A. - 06 dic 2021

        Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.