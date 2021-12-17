Tu pequeño jugador podrá dominar el juego con el Nike Blazer Mid '77. El look vintage y la sensación cómoda hacen que este calzado clásico de la cancha trascienda la duela para convertirse en una leyenda del estilo urbano.
5 Estrellas
RyanP401246952 - 17 dic 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!
Y E. - 30 nov 2021
Confortable and beautiful
Guest G. - 13 jun 2021
Confortable, great!