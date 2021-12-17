Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Calzado para niños talla pequeña

      $1,799

      Tu pequeño jugador podrá dominar el juego con el Nike Blazer Mid '77. El look vintage y la sensación cómoda hacen que este calzado clásico de la cancha trascienda la duela para convertirse en una leyenda del estilo urbano.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Naranja total/Negro
      • Estilo: DA4087-100

      Talla y ajuste

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Evaluaciones (6)

      5 Estrellas

      • Men’s and Woman’s Versions PLEASE!!!!

        RyanP401246952 - 17 dic 2021

        PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!

      • Y E. - 30 nov 2021

        Confortable and beautiful

      • I will buy it again!

        Guest G. - 13 jun 2021

        Confortable, great!