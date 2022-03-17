Ir al contenido principal
      El Nike Air Max 90 LTR regresa para ti con una sensación aún mejor. La amortiguación es más suave y flexible, la unidad Max Air está diseñada para los pies en crecimiento y la forma brinda más espacio para mover los dedos. Con un diseño y un look que siguen siendo los mismos, trae un favorito de los años 90 a una nueva generación.

      • Color is off

        f801d360-d9a2-45d3-bf89-b57966138578 - 17 mar 2022

        Online color is blue, actual shoes color are purple.

      • These run larger than my other air max 90's

        BeatrizV833207188 - 02 feb 2022

        I wanted to love them because the color scheme is beautiful, but the sizing is just off. I have owned a few pairs of air max 90s before, and my size is always 7W or 6Y (24 cm). These are at least 1/2 size larger, and they do look bulkier too. Returning.

      • A size too small

        R I. - 25 dic 2021

        My granddaughter loved the sneakers but they were a size small. Have to return them, and get a size bigger. She loved the style and the color.. now she wants a pair in black …. Thanks