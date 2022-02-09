Ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sustentables

      Nike City Rep TR

      Calzado de entrenamiento para mujer

      $1,599

      Blanco/Rosa ligero/Baya del desierto
      Gris humo oscuro/Blanco/Lila
      Muñeca/Amarillo ocre/Negro
      Blanco/Espuma menta/Negro/Azul universitario
      Rosa Oxford/Susurro rosa/Blanco/Rosa ligero
      Negro/Gris humo oscuro/Blanco

      El Nike City Rep TR es un calzado versátil que le aporta durabilidad y flexibilidad a tu estilo de vida activo. El patrón de goma proporciona agarre en una amplia variedad de superficies, y la amortiguación de espuma mantiene la comodidad en los entrenamientos al aire libre y en todo lo que te propongas.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Gris humo oscuro/Blanco
      • Estilo: DA1351-002

      Talla y ajuste

      • El ajuste es entallado, te recomendamos pedir media talla más

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      3.5 Estrellas

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Buena zapatilla, vino manchada. Good shoes, came stained.

        CarolinaC652237220 - 03 sept 2021

        Las zapatillas vinieron con dos manchas en la parte superior, como el zapato es claro se ven mucho. La talla queda bien y la zapatilla es cómoda. The shoes came with two stains of what looks like oil on top of them, they are quite noticeable because of the light color of the fabric. They are confortable and they fit nice.