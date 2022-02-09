El Nike City Rep TR es un calzado versátil que le aporta durabilidad y flexibilidad a tu estilo de vida activo. El patrón de goma proporciona agarre en una amplia variedad de superficies, y la amortiguación de espuma mantiene la comodidad en los entrenamientos al aire libre y en todo lo que te propongas.
3.5 Estrellas
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 feb 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
CarolinaC652237220 - 03 sept 2021
Las zapatillas vinieron con dos manchas en la parte superior, como el zapato es claro se ven mucho. La talla queda bien y la zapatilla es cómoda. The shoes came with two stains of what looks like oil on top of them, they are quite noticeable because of the light color of the fabric. They are confortable and they fit nice.