El Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 combina el rebote y la belleza de la amortiguación Max Air con una suela plana que permite obtener la ventaja de la estabilidad mientras entrenas para mejorar la tonicidad y desarrollar músculos. Este diseño actualizado aumenta la contención y el soporte en los laterales y la parte superior para ayudarte a mantener tus pies firmes y seguros durante los entrenamientos de fuerza exigentes.
4.2 Estrellas
b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 sept 2022
I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.
Sfamania - 31 jul 2022
I bought these shoes to work out. These shoes are just beautiful. The color is very brilliant, I love them. I always get compliments, they are awesome. My only complain is that the back of the shoe rubs against my heel (Achilles area). I might have gotten a faulty pair. The left show has a bump on the sole, I thought It might wear away. But no, that is still there. Making the shoe very uncomfortable to wear and at the end of the day my left foot and leg is very sore. I wish I could return them for a new one.
Cassie - 20 may 2022
The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.