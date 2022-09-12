Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Calzado de entrenamiento para mujer

      $1,999

      Altamente valorado
      Negro/Azul valeriana/Lila/Verde resplandor
      Blanco/Espuma menta/Azul universitario/Plata metalizado
      Rosa ligero/Baya del desierto/Rosa amanecer/Burdeos enérgico
      Mena de hierro claro/Muñeca/Amarillo ocre/Negro

      El Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 combina el rebote y la belleza de la amortiguación Max Air con una suela plana que permite obtener la ventaja de la estabilidad mientras entrenas para mejorar la tonicidad y desarrollar músculos. Este diseño actualizado aumenta la contención y el soporte en los laterales y la parte superior para ayudarte a mantener tus pies firmes y seguros durante los entrenamientos de fuerza exigentes.

      • Color que se muestra: Rosa ligero/Baya del desierto/Rosa amanecer/Burdeos enérgico
      • Estilo: DD9285-601

      Evaluaciones (22)

      4.2 Estrellas

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 sept 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • Beautiful Shoes

        Sfamania - 31 jul 2022

        I bought these shoes to work out. These shoes are just beautiful. The color is very brilliant, I love them. I always get compliments, they are awesome. My only complain is that the back of the shoe rubs against my heel (Achilles area). I might have gotten a faulty pair. The left show has a bump on the sole, I thought It might wear away. But no, that is still there. Making the shoe very uncomfortable to wear and at the end of the day my left foot and leg is very sore. I wish I could return them for a new one.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 may 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike