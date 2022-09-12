Sfamania - 31 jul 2022

I bought these shoes to work out. These shoes are just beautiful. The color is very brilliant, I love them. I always get compliments, they are awesome. My only complain is that the back of the shoe rubs against my heel (Achilles area). I might have gotten a faulty pair. The left show has a bump on the sole, I thought It might wear away. But no, that is still there. Making the shoe very uncomfortable to wear and at the end of the day my left foot and leg is very sore. I wish I could return them for a new one.