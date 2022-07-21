Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Cortez Be True

      Calzado

      $2,199

      Reimagina lo que significa ser tú. En honor a la comunidad LGBTQIA+, esta nueva versión de nuestro ícono en cruzar fronteras rinde homenaje al movimiento y la fluidez. Los Swooshes vibrantes y superpuestos energizan tu look, los colores degradados reimaginan el diseño de arcoíris tradicional, y el material brillante y similar a la seda hace que el look de tu estilo se vea más sencillo. Un calzado que usarás una y otra vez, es audaz y está pensado para ser visto, al igual que tú.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco cumbre/Negro/Multicolor
      • Estilo: DR5491-100

      • I'm not mad, just disappointed

        Oalian - 21 jul 2022

        First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.