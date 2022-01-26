Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature

      Diseñado para los '70.Amado en los '80.Clásico en los '90.Ahora, está listo para el futuro.El Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature ahora ofrece un diseño atemporal confeccionado con al menos un 20% de contenido reciclado por peso.Sustituimos la parte superior de cuero, un material de fuerte impacto en el medio ambiente, con un cuero sintético increíblemente impecable y parcialmente reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Negro
      • Estilo: DO1344-101

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 ene 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31 dic 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30 dic 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
