Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Air Max 97

      Calzado para hombre

      $4,199

      Altamente valorado
      Blanco/Negro/Gris lobo
      Negro/Blanco

      Con el mismo diseño de ondulación inspirado en los trenes bala de Japón, el Nike Air Max 97 brinda un look para impulsar tu estilo a máxima velocidad.Con la revolucionaria unidad Nike Air larga que sacudió el mundo del running y nuevos estampados de pitón y detalles reflectantes, este calzado te permite pisar con comodidad de primer nivel.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Negro/Gris lobo
      • Estilo: 921826-101

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Evaluaciones (79)

      4.6 Estrellas

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 05 jul 2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 14 ene 2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 09 ene 2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts