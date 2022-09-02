Para las aventureras que viajan por el mundo solo con lo indispensable atado a sus espaldas. Aquellas que no tienen miedo de repetir atuendos y conocen su estilo. Disfruta de sujeción durante todo el día sin sacrificar la comodidad, con el bra deportivo Alate Minimalist, que ofrece una experiencia única de acolchonado, tirantes completamente ajustables y un diseño de perfil bajo que combina con todo. Con una suave tela absorbente de sudor, este bra mantiene la transpirabilidad y la comodidad durante todo el día. Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 50% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.
4.5 Estrellas
CarolinaH491411026 - 02 sept 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - 25 jul 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
Tina - 15 jul 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.