2016/17 FC BARCELONA HOME KIT

Introducing the 2016/2017 FC Barcelona Nike Vapor Home Kit, inspired by the 25th anniversary of Barça’s first European victory.

Taking vintage design details from the 1991-92 campaign strip, FC Barcelona’s new kit is built with Nike Aeroswift technology, ensuring the Blaugrana perform at their best.

Beyond the kit’s technological advancements, the new design pays homage to the club’s history. Knitted into the shirt’s collar is the word "Barça" while the cuffs bare the phrase "Un Crit Valent" (Our Cry is Bold) -taken from the club’s official anthem which has rung around Camp Nou for over four decades. The sides of the kit have a red stripe that runs the length of the shirt, and shorts, which are once again classic FC Barcelona blue while the new home socks are a traditional blue with a red linear graphic on the calf. To complete the kit the Senyera, the official flag of Catalonia, has been woven into the back of the neck- a symbol of the club’s proud heritage.

The 2016/2017 FC Barcelona Nike Vapor Home Kit will be available from 30 May.

