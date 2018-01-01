◀ Volver al Calendario de lanzamientos
NIKE CORTEZ BASIC 1972
Black/Anthracite/Black, White/White/White 842918-001, 842918-111
An icon, reimagined.
The Nike Cortez Basic 1972 maintains the original comfort and durability of Bill Bowerman’s first masterpiece, but with a new revamped Nylon upper, for a premium twist on the classic Cortez style.
With the same low-profile silhouette, the iconic running shoe now features a robust Nylon upper and is available in two classic colourways—clean white with a black-accented sole, and statement black with an anthracite-accented sole. The foam midsole provides soft, lightweight cushioning, while a durable herringbone-textured outsole adds superior traction—perfect for everyday wear.
Nike Cortez Basic
Black/Anthracite/Black
842918-001
Nike Cortez Basic
White/White/White
842918-111