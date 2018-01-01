AÑADIDO AL CARRO
AGREGADO A LA Lista de deseos
Nike Tarjeta de Regalo
Talla: Cant: @  
La entrega estándar de tarjetas de regalo es gratuita
Subtotal
VER CARRO () PASAR POR CAJA
VER Lista de deseos
No hay ningún producto en tu carro.
{"response":{"canonicalUrl":"https://www.nike.com/mx/es_la/launch/c/2016-04/nike-cortez-basic-1972","contentPath":["2016-04","nike-cortez-basic-1972"],"country":"MX","defaultHomePage":"homepage","division":"brand","language":"es","pageType":"landing page","sportCategory":"2016-04","isSportCategory":true},"success":true}

NIKE CORTEZ BASIC 1972

SHOP NIKE CORTEZ
NIKE-CORTEZ-BASIC-1972-MAIN.jpg

Volver al Calendario de lanzamientos

NIKE CORTEZ BASIC 1972

ABR
22
LANZAMIENTO: VIERNES, 22 DE ABRIL DE 2016

Black/Anthracite/Black, White/White/White 842918-001, 842918-111

SHOP NIKE CORTEZ

An icon, reimagined.

 

The Nike Cortez Basic 1972 maintains the original comfort and durability of Bill Bowerman’s first masterpiece, but with a new revamped Nylon upper, for a premium twist on the classic Cortez style.

 

With the same low-profile silhouette, the iconic running shoe now features a robust Nylon upper and is available in two classic colourways—clean white with a black-accented sole, and statement black with an anthracite-accented sole. The foam midsole provides soft, lightweight cushioning, while a durable herringbone-textured outsole adds superior traction—perfect for everyday wear.


Nike Cortez Basic

Black/Anthracite/Black

842918-001

NIKE-CORTEZ-BASIC-1972-BLACK.jpg

Nike Cortez Basic

White/White/White

842918-111

NIKE-CORTEZ-BASIC-1972-WHITE.jpg
Loading