An icon, reimagined.

The Nike Cortez Basic 1972 maintains the original comfort and durability of Bill Bowerman’s first masterpiece, but with a new revamped Nylon upper, for a premium twist on the classic Cortez style.

With the same low-profile silhouette, the iconic running shoe now features a robust Nylon upper and is available in two classic colourways—clean white with a black-accented sole, and statement black with an anthracite-accented sole. The foam midsole provides soft, lightweight cushioning, while a durable herringbone-textured outsole adds superior traction—perfect for everyday wear.



Nike Cortez Basic

Black/Anthracite/Black

842918-001