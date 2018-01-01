LEGENDARY STYLE. SUPERIOR COMFORT.The AJ I becomes the first Jordan shoe with all-over Flyknit construction, delivering
incredible stretch and support—proving that heritage never gets old, it just gets better.
AIR JORDAN I FLYKNITExceptional stretch and comfort.
All-over Flyknit material delivers
incredible stretch and support.
Premium leather details for a
heritage look.
Nike Air unit delivers
low-profile cushioning.
THE JOOKIN KINGWith fluid movements and a street-fresh
look, Lil Buck has added his personal touch
to the jookin dance genre—showing there’s
always room to innovate, even when it
comes to a well-established classic.
“I WEAR A LOT OF JORDANS BECAUSE THEY FEEL REALLY GOOD AND ARE COMFORTABLE
WHEN I’M DANCING AND THEY HAVE JUST ENOUGH TOE SUPPORT,” HE SAYS.