INNOVATION REBORNNIKE GRIND is a premium materials palette born from aregeneration process of original materials and products.Turning limited resources into limitless potential.
FUELING ATHLETES. POWERING POSSIBILITIES.
FOOTWEARFootwear made with NIKE GRINDmaterials gives you unprecedented,adaptive performance.
APPARELNIKE GRIND materials fuel a widevariety of our apparel technologies,delivering for the athlete on the pitch,field, court, or street.
SURFACESFrom the field, to the track, to thecourt, surfaces made with NIKE GRINDmaterials are built for competition.
TODAY, NIKE GRIND MATERIALS
ARE USED IN 71% OF NIKE
FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL PRODUCTS,
IN EVERYTHING FROM YARNS
AND TRIMS, TO SOME OF OUR MOST
PREMIUM JERSEYS AND SHOES.
WE DEMAND MATERIALS LIVE ON FROM ONE PRODUCT TO THE NEXT.Shoes that have run their last mile morph into tracks fit for the world’s fastest. Waterbottles make a comeback as kits worn on soccer’s biggest stage. Every product madewith NIKE GRIND materials is designed with performance in mind.
