The handcrafted boot exemplified our
obsession for lightweight product and
pushed Mercurial into a bold new era.
Its properties demanded a new name,
Superfly, and while the rest of the
Mercurial iterations continued, Superfly
became the highest expression of the
Mercurial.
Created to turn heads, designed to turn
defenders inside out. On the feet of
players like Franck Ribery, the Mercurial
Vapor Rosa commanded attention with
every run.
A decade after Mercurial changed
football forever, the Mercurial SL went
back to its track sprint origins. At just
185 grams, and constructed entirely out
of carbon fiber, it super-charged the
Mercurial's lightweight speed concept.