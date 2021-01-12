Snapshots: Finding Community through Netball with Maggi Gao 

There's a prevailing idea that netball is a "women's" sport. How does that make you feel?

I remember when I was younger, I felt a little weird about it because it was like, "Oh, you're playing a woman's sport". I think that implicitly said to a lot of people that it's not good enough for boys to play. But as I got older, [I realised] that it requires so much more precision and agility than a lot of different sports. I think if I were to liken [it to another sport], it would have to be rugby sevens. That sort of power and that sort of speed … There's actually a big men's netball league in Australia now. It's not professional, so they don't get paid for it. But it's so big now that these players are actually forming a men's netball team that's going to be paid soon. That's how big the sport is. In countries where netball is big, it's seen as the ultimate sport for not only women, but also for men.