Method

For the Lentil Soup:

In a large stockpot over medium heat, add coconut oil and sauté onions until translucent, for approximately 5–7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add carrots and sweet potatoes and sauté until soft. Add lentils and vegetable stock and bring to a near boil. Add thyme and bay leaves and reduce to a simmer. Allow the soup to simmer for between 30 minutes and 2 hours. Add the kale a few minutes before you remove it from the heat. Store in 5 separate containers and refrigerate dish for up to 3 days, or freeze and store for up to two weeks.



For the topping:

Add all the ingredients into a food processor until roughly chopped. Then separate into containers and store with your soup. Serve together with a boiled egg.