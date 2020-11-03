How to Find Your Purpose to Get Motivated

A strong sense of purpose is also linked to better physical and mental health as well as longevity. "Think of your why as a kind of guiding principle, your personal North Star. It's what drives the direction you move in and what you do each day, and it shouldn't change even if your circumstances do", says Nicole Detling, PhD, a mental-performance coach and the co-author of "Don't Leave Your Mind Behind: The Mental Side of Performance". Inevitably, your circumstances—big or small—will change, and what you do in those moments is a reflection of how in tune you are with what drives you.



Let's say you lose your office job. If you spent your weekends baking cupcakes for friends and family and felt fulfilled by that, you could use this as an opportunity to pivot. Rather than apply for another gig entailing endless meetings and emails, you could take baking classes and look for a bakery job. Or maybe a storm derails your plans for a training run. Because your why is your bond with your dad, who ran with you when you were little and cheers you on at all your races, you might use this time to do a runners' strength-training workout in your living room.



"Purpose provides the juice, the fuel and the motivation for us to jump out of bed in the morning", says Jim Afremow, PhD, a sports psychologist and the author of "The Champion's Mind: How Great Athletes Think, Train, and Thrive". "Without a purpose, a person can be left feeling isolated, unmotivated and adrift at sea". This can make it hard to move forward, whether you're job-hunting or diving into a training programme.