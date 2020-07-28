Coconut Protein Power Pancakes

An energising breakfast, packed with protein.

Super-charge your morning routine with a stack of muscle-building pancakes that are simple to make and keep you powered up for hours. You can customise yours with our options below and enjoy tips on how to make this meal prep even easier than it already is.



Looking for another excuse to eat pancakes? With the right ingredients, a short stack can fuel you up for a long sweat session or replenish your hunger afterwards. This recipe provides the just-right balance of protein and carbs to help you train longer without hitting the wall mid-workout or suffering a sugar crash. Best of all, it's fast and easy (really—you'll have the pancakes on the table in 10 minutes), and you can shake up the ingredients to meet your needs.