Create New Habits Through the Tiny Habits Method

What are Tiny Habits and why do they work?

If you want to make positive tweaks to your day-to-day routine, I've created a system that can help you make lasting healthy changes. I call it Tiny Habits.

I created this method because I personally wanted to build dozens of habits for better health. I'm a behaviour scientist at Stanford University, and my 10 years of research on tech products has taught me this truth: simplicity changes behaviour.

I spent months exploring how to lodge new exercise, nutrition and recovery habits into my routine and keep them there. As I kept going, my life transformed in ways that felt almost effortless—but I wanted to know if my method would do the same for others.