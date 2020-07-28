To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Acknowledge Potential Obstacles

Positivity isn't all it's cracked up to be, says Gabriele Oettingen, PhD, a professor of psychology at New York University. Over years of research, she's found that dreaming big about a goal can actually lead to poor effort and low success when it comes to trying to achieve it.



To help people overcome that, she came up with a mental strategy called WOOP, short for "Wish, Outcome, Obstacle, Plan". First, identify an important wish that is challenging but attainable. For example, maybe you're trying to cut out alcohol on weeknights. Then vividly imagine the best outcome and how it could change your daily life. Maybe you'll sleep better and have more energy. Next, recognise an obstacle that might hold you back from fulfilling that wish. Oettingen says to dig deep and ask yourself, What do I have in me that stands in the way? An emotion, an irrational belief, a bad habit? Perhaps having a glass of wine with dinner has become the latter. Finally, identify the action or thought that will help you overcome the obstacle and make an "if-then" plan. That could be, "If I'm craving wine with dinner, then I'll have a kombucha or flavoured sparkling water instead".



"Positive fantasies make people feel like they've already accomplished their dreams, sapping their energy", explains Oettingen. "Discovering an obstacle will provide the energy, and making the 'if-then plan' will specify how to overcome it. When the obstacle later presents itself, this response will be automatically triggered, so you will progress towards your goal".



Most importantly: There's no shame in going after a more manageable goal off the bat. Setting yourself up for success early on can help you work towards those bigger-picture goals when you're ready—and excited—to take on more work.