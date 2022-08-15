Passer au contenu principal
      Après avoir parcouru les splendeurs glaciaires de l'Islande, notre équipe de designers a eu l'ambition de créer un sweat à capuche doublé en tissu Fleece qui vous permettra de rester au chaud et au sec lors de vos randonnées par temps froid et de vos promenades hivernales. De plus, nous l’avons fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de matières durables, associant des fibres de coton biologique et de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Dérive de sable/Blanc sommet/Noir cassé
      • Article : DH3087-126

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 185 cm
      • Coupe oversize pour une tenue ample et décontractée
      • Si vous portez généralement des modèles pour Homme, choisissez votre taille habituelle. Si vous portez généralement des modèles pour Femme, choisissez une taille inférieure à votre taille habituelle.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le mélange de polyester recyclé et de coton biologique crée une matière performante qui réduit les émissions de carbone et la consommation d'eau et de produits chimiques par rapport aux mélanges obtenus avec du polyester vierge et du coton cultivé de manière traditionnelle.
      • Le coton biologique est cultivé sans produits chimiques de synthèse et nécessite moins d'eau que le coton cultivé de manière conventionnelle Le polyester recyclé réduit les déchets et les émissions de carbone d'environ 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (6)

      3.7 Étoiles

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 août 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 juin 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 mai 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.