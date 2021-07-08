Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Short de running ajusté pour Femme

      64,99 €

      Noir/Blanc
      Cramoisi brillant/Lapis/Noir

      Extensible et adapté à la course, ce short ajusté vous offre un maintien exceptionnel lorsque vous portez toute votre attention sur votre run. Il intègre notre technologie anti-transpiration avancée, des fonctionnalités innovantes et des matières légères dans une coupe ajustée, pour vous permettre de rester au frais lorsque vous donnez tout, du départ jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : CJ2367-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 178 cm
      • Coupe ajustée pour une sensation de maintien et de douceur
      • Longueur d'entrejambe : 10 cm (taille S)

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (9)

      4.4 Étoiles

      • Fijne short

        V Z. - 08 juil. 2021

        Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.

      • Ottimi!

        D E. - 06 juin 2021

        Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov. 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.