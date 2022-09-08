Passer au contenu principal
      Nike AeroSwift

      Short de running pour Femme

      69,99 €

      Bien notés

      La technologie innovante s'associe à des matières légères pour vous permettre de garder le rythme jusqu'à la ligne d'arrivée. Le short Nike AeroSwift mise tout sur la vitesse, avec une coupe slim et un tissu doux qui vous permet de bouger librement.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : CZ9398-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S et mesure 174 cm
      • Coupe slim pour une tenue ajustée

      Avis (55)

      4.4 Étoiles

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 sept. 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 juin 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 avr. 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.