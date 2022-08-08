Passer au contenu principal
      L'emblématique short 2-en-1 Nike Challenger procure le confort d'un tissu tissé avec un sous-short articulé inédit.Il offre exactement la polyvalence que vous attendez de votre short préféré.Produit fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : CZ9060-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 201 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 août 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 déc. 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 sept. 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes