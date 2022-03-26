Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Haut de running à manches longues pour Homme

      37,99 €

      Bien notés

      Avalez les kilomètres et protégez-vous du soleil avec ce haut léger.Conçu pour les runners de tous niveaux, le haut Nike Dri-FIT Miler est confectionné dans un tissu doux et anti-transpiration pour vous garder au sec et vous offrir un maximum de confort.Ce produit est entièrement fabriqué à partir de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : DD4576-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 188 cm
      • Coupe standard pour une tenue décontractée

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (28)

      4.4 Étoiles

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 mars 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 nov. 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 nov. 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike