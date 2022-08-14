Puisant dans l'ADN de l'athlétisme, la Nike Air Max Dawn est une chaussure conçue avec au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées, dans une démarche respectueuse de la planète. Avec son mélange de daim doux et de tissu respirant, cette chaussure associe style running rétro et conception moderne. La semelle intermédiaire en mousse souple est inclinée au niveau du talon pour plus d'énergie, tandis que le motif de la semelle extérieure vous garantit une adhérence stylée. L'amorti Air offre une agréable sensation de confort pour le quotidien.
Chunky - 14 août 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 août 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 juil. 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.