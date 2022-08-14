Passer au contenu principal
      Puisant dans l'ADN de l'athlétisme, la Nike Air Max Dawn est une chaussure conçue avec au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées, dans une démarche respectueuse de la planète. Avec son mélange de daim doux et de tissu respirant, cette chaussure associe style running rétro et conception moderne. La semelle intermédiaire en mousse souple est inclinée au niveau du talon pour plus d'énergie, tandis que le motif de la semelle extérieure vous garantit une adhérence stylée. L'amorti Air offre une agréable sensation de confort pour le quotidien.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Noir/Or université/Vert gorge
      • Article : DM0013-101

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (25)

      4.2 Étoiles

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 août 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 août 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 juil. 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike