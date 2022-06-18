3f2b3224-b548-4600-b22a-20d997617d47 - 18 juin 2022

I've been wearing air forces for a long time, these are by far the biggest/tallest and heaviest. They are about 2 pounds each shoe! I also have no idea what material they are on the outside or how to clean them. There is no information on this anywhere, and it for sure isn't leather. Its almost like some kind of suede. They look good on foot, comfortable, just big and heavy. No idea how long they will stay looking good, hope to find out how to care for them.