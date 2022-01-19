Rendez hommage aux grands espaces et partez à l'aventure avec la Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Pour le 30e anniversaire de cette chaussure de randonnée légendaire, nous avons ajouté un amorti Air confortable sous le pied, la technologie Huarache offrant un bon maintien au niveau du talon et une semelle intermédiaire mouchetée pour un confort et un style uniques.L'empeigne en cuir de nubuck est souple et durable, tandis que le col extensible permet de personnaliser la tenue.Enfilez-la et répondez à l'appel de l'aventure.
3 Étoiles
patriceL481088329 - 19 janv. 2022
I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.