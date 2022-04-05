Rendez hommage aux grands espaces et partez à l'aventure avec la Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Pour le 30e anniversaire de cette chaussure de randonnée légendaire, nous avons ajouté un amorti Air confortable sous le pied, la technologie Huarache offrant un bon maintien au niveau du talon et une semelle intermédiaire mouchetée pour un confort et un style uniques.L'empeigne en cuir de nubuck est souple et durable, tandis que le col extensible permet de personnaliser la tenue.Enfilez-la et répondez à l'appel de l'aventure.
3.9 Étoiles
2646200815 - 05 avr. 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 févr. 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 janv. 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.