Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Court Legacy Next Nature

      Chaussure pour Femme

      44,97 €
      74,99 €
      40 % de réduction

      Bien notés

      Célébrant l'histoire et la culture du tennis, la Nike Court Legacy Next Nature réinvente un modèle incontournable et intemporel, avec au moins 20 % de son poids en matières recyclées. Son cuir texturé et sa conception rétro offrent l'accord parfait entre sport et mode. Style impeccable et respect de la planète.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Ocre du désert/Orange équipe/Noir
      • Article : DH3161-100

      Taille et coupe

      • Taille petit : nous vous recommandons de commander une demi-taille au-dessus

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (29)

      4.1 Étoiles

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27 sept. 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15 juil. 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24 mai 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike