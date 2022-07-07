Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Chaussure pour enfant plus âgé

      54,99 €

      Bien notés
      Noir/Noir/Noir
      Blanc/Blanc/Blanc

      La Nike Court Borough Low 2 est l'alliance parfaite du confort et du style. Elle assure un maintien et une tenue structurés dans un style rétro inspiré du basketball, pour arborer une allure de All-star au quotidien.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Blanc/Blanc
      • Article : BQ5448-100

      Taille et coupe

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Avis (35)

      4.5 Étoiles

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08 juil. 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25 juin 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06 mars 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes