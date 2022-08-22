Le proverbe populaire veut qu'on ne change pas une équipe qui gagne. Nous pensons en revanche qu'il est toujours possible de la perfectionner. Cette superstar du streetwear fait peau neuve avec des détails taille XXL. Reprenant le look old school que vous aimez, la Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo présente un motif Swoosh oversize, des lacets extra-larges et des coutures plus épaisses.
Elo8 - 22 août 2022
Chaussures livrées avec des tâches
Steph27 - 25 juil. 2022
Parfait
Jasmine - 24 mai 2022
The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!