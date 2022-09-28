Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Air Presto

      Chaussure pour homme

      124,99 €

      Avec une coupe élégante et plus confortable que votre tee-shirt préféré, la Nike Air Presto est conçue pour vous offrir une sensation de confort dans un look inspiré par la vitesse. Sa membrane extensible offre une tenue confortable et parfaitement ajustée, tandis que la mousse ultra-souple apporte une touche de rebond à votre foulée. Enfilez-la et vous ne voudrez plus vous en passer.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Noir
      • Article : CT3550-003

      Avis (73)

      4.7 Étoiles

      • Wonderful and Comfortable

        PDPTESTScreenname - 28 sept. 2022

        Excellent shoes with comfort .

      • Comfiest shoes I've ever owned

        WilliamF223466826 - 23 sept. 2022

        I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!

      • Very comfortable! Durability is very lacking..

        af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 sept. 2022

        These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.