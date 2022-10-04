Passer au contenu principal
      Les chaussettes Nike Everyday sont teintes façon dip-dye pour apporter une touche d'originalité à vos entraînements. Aussi confortable que chatoyante, cette paire mi-mollet intègre la technologie Dri-FIT pour vous procurer un maximum de confort lorsque vous donnez le meilleur de vous-même.

      • Couleur affichée : Multicolore
      • Article : DH6096-903

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 oct. 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28 avr. 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.