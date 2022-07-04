Restez couvert pendant vos runs avec la casquette Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.Sa conception aérée offre de la fraîcheur, tandis que l'attache réglable à l'arrière vous permet d'ajuster sa tenue.Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
4.3 Étoiles
926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 juil. 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18 juin 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22 mars 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.