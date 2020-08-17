La casquette Nike AeroBill Classic 99 intègre un tissu anti-transpirant et assure une respirabilité optimale grâce à des perforations découpées au laser sur l'avant, l'arrière et les côtés. Les fentes supplémentaires sur le dessus évacuent la chaleur pour vous offrir un maximum de fraîcheur.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.
4.2 Étoiles
M A. - 17 août 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12 août 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11 août 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.