      Nike AeroBill Classic 99

      Casquette

      27,99 €

      La casquette Nike AeroBill Classic 99 intègre un tissu anti-transpirant et assure une respirabilité optimale grâce à des perforations découpées au laser sur l'avant, l'arrière et les côtés. Les fentes supplémentaires sur le dessus évacuent la chaleur pour vous offrir un maximum de fraîcheur.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Blanc
      • Article : AV6956-011

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Avis (5)

      4.2 Étoiles

      • BEST HAT E.V.E.R!!

        M A. - 17 août 2020

        I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.

      • Breanna D. - 12 août 2020

        It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice

      • Nice hat

        L A. - 11 août 2020

        Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.