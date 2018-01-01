START A PLAN THAT’S MADE FOR YOUThere’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all training program. Tell
us your current level, your goals and the equipment you have, and
we’ll give you the right workouts, on the right days, with the right
recovery for you to get better results. When your fitness or your
schedule changes, your plan will adjust to you.
THE START UP PLANThis is the perfect plan if you’re a beginner or
someone who wants to get back into regular
training. We’ll guide you every step of the way
to get you closer to your goal.
THE LEAN FIT PLANIf you’re looking to get leaner and push your
overall fitness, this plan brings a mix of
workouts designed to build your endurance
and improve your lean muscle.
THE BODYWEIGHT ONLY PLANPush your strength and fitness further
without weights or equipment by using a
wide variety of bodyweight-only drills
and workouts.
THE GYM STRONG PLANBuilding full-body strength is the goal, with weight
training and other resistance work that will push
your fitness with equipment from the gym.
YOUR PLAN IS WAITING – SET YOUR GOALS AND GOGet better with the best, wherever you go. The Nike+ Training
Club app gives you adaptive workout plans, expert guidance
and 100+ all-new workouts on the move.