WHAT TO WEAR, WHERE TO GO AND HOW TO STAY SAFE WHEN YOU
HIT THE ROAD AT NIGHT (OR EARLY IN THE MORNING) As much as we'd like to plan our runs for whenever the weather and lighting conditions are best, sometimes our schedules get
in the way. You stay at work late, meet friends for lunch or have an early-morning meeting and have no choice but to run in the
dark that day... or not run at all. And we all know that's not really a choice, especially if you're training for an upcoming race.
But if you're going to run when the sun isn't up, then you need to take a few extra steps to make sure you're doing it safely.
01CHOOSE YOUR ROUTE WISELY Do your best to tread on well-lit streets without much traffic. But if
streetlights are in short supply in your neighborhood, it's okay. Simply
stick to the sidewalks and/or roads with wide shoulders, if possible.
Respect the dark. Don't fear it!
03FIND SAFETY IN NUMBERS Hop in on a local NRC training session or ask a friend to join you for your
early-morning or evening run. He/she will help hold you accountable and
make the miles fly by.
02LIGHT YOUR OWN WAY Running in the dark can make you hyperaware of your surroundings and
super focused; however, you should still wear a small, comfortable
headlamp that will help you better navigate your route. Even if there are
streetlights, it can be difficult to spot all of the small obstacles in your way,
and you'll be seriously surprised by how much power that tiny light on your
forehead can hold.
04SEE AND BE SEEN Just as you want to be able to see where you're going in the dark, you also
want drivers and cyclists to be able to see you. Wear lightweight reflective
apparel that will both keep you warm and illuminate your presence out on
the road, like the Nike Shield Pack—all with coloured reflective spots at
your biggest points of movement (elbows, ankles, etc.) that flash when hit
with headlights.