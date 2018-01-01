

You’ve probably heard some wacky things about running.

Allow us to break down what’s fiction and fact.





SERIOUS RUNNERS ONLY WEAR SHORT-SHORTS

Fewer inches mean fewer distractions, but you don’t have to don a singlet and racing shorts to be a

legit runner. A quick look at a running catalog or our apparel options on Nike.com will show you just how

approachable the sport has become for athletes of all styles.

YOU HAVE TO JOG IN PLACE AT EVERY STOPLIGHT

Killer moves on the corner, huh? Some folks prefer to keep moving at all times and it’s a personal preference,

but it’s okay to chill midrun. And your numbers don’t have to suffer; the Nike+ Running App will stop when you

stop, so you don’t have to worry about rushing to hit pause.

RUNNING BRINGS BATHROOM STRESS

The reality is, anything could happen. But try to be prepared. If you’re heading out on a Long Run, plan your

route to take you by a few publicly accessible restrooms. If you’re hitting the trails, don’t be afraid to become

one with nature. It’s a rugged sport, you know?

MILES ARE THE ONLY THING THAT MATTER

Don’t stress about hitting a certain mileage goal. A number can’t capture the quality of a workout—the true

measure of a run is how you felt and what kind of effort you gave.

YOU SHOULD CARBO-LOAD BEFORE A RACE

Eating enough calories (and getting enough sleep) is super important before you take the starting line, but you

don’t need to have a pasta party unless you’re tackling a marathon distance or longer. Too many carbohydrates

can actually slow you down on a shorter race.

RUNNERS ARE LONERS

Sure, running is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of your busy life. But it’s a social sport. Attend any

run club or race and you’ll see just how vibrant and welcoming the running community is.

RUNNERS ARE WEIRDOS WITH THEIR OWN VOCABULARY

(AND WHAT’S WITH THE WAVING?)

Like any sport, running has some technical terms. Just check out our Running Lingo Guide for help with those.

Runners do tend to get excited about stuff most people wouldn’t understand (“I knocked out five strides and

a tempo run. Wooo!”). But we mean well. Runners just love running—it’s our subculture. Now you can start

sharing your own training stories, and next time you’re out on a run, don’t be afraid to wave back.

RUNNING IS BORING

That’s not even a myth. That’s an excuse. Check out our comprehensive list of reasons why running is

objectively awesome.

IF I’M HAVING FUN, I CAN’T BE A REAL RUNNER

This may be the most unfortunate misconception of all. Too many people think running has to be a grind—that

serious runners are a particular type of person that inexplicably enjoys pain. But it’s supposed to be fun! If you

start smart, develop a routine, make some running friends, find your groove and begin seeing progress,

you’ll fall in love.