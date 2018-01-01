The goal of Ready, Set, Go is to help you become a better runner

by introducing you to our World of Running.



You do know that you already are a runner, right? There is no questioning it.

The only question is whether or not you are running. After this, you will be.



We’ve packaged up everything we feel you need to kick off your running journey.



As you work your way through Ready, Set, Go, you’ll learn the basics, gain confidence,

receive motivation through 10 fun workouts, and ultimately discover what makes running

so special for millions of athletes around the world. After you’ve reached the end of this

journey, you’ll be ready to take off on your own running adventure. But don’t worry you’re

never running alone. Nike+ Run Club is here to provide all the support you need to keep going.



It’s not always going to be easy. There will be days you don’t want to put your shoes on.

But there will be other days when you and the run seem to fly. Embrace both of these types

of days because both will make you a stronger athlete.



You will be introduced to different ways to run. You will do Recovery Runs,

Fartlek runs, intervals and tempos. (You’ll even know what those mean!)



Sounds intense, right? It’s not. It’s just running. And

you are meant to run, whether you believe it or not!



So, have fun. And remember, we will be here coaching,

guiding and inspiring you every step of the way.



We believe in you.

Cheers,



Chris Bennett, Nike+ Global Head Coach