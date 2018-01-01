ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

STAY CONNECTED WHEN YOU'RE
AWAY FROM YOUR PHONE. Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with cellular lets you make a call, send a text and stream music—even
when you leave your phone behind. To see which networks in your country or region offer
cellular service for Apple Watch, refer to the chart below.*

SHOP NOW
APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3 38 mm
42 mm

LTE 1 (2100 MHz)
3 (1800 MHz)
5 (850 MHz)
7 (2600 MHz)
8 (900 MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
19 (800 MHz)
20 (800 DD)
26 (800 MHz)
 UMTS
 800 MHz
850 MHz
900 MHz
2100 MHz

AUSTRALIA

FRANCE

GERMANY

JAPAN

SWITZERLAND

UNITED KINGDOM

Swisscom

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3 38 mm
42 mm

LTE
 2 (1900 MHz)
4 (AWS)
5 (850 MHz)
12 (700 MHz)
13 (700c MHz)
17 (700b MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
19 (800 MHz)
25 (1900 MHz)
26 (800 MHz)
41 (TD 2500) UMTS 800 MHz
850 MHz
1700 MHz
1900 MH

UNITED STATES

CANADA

PUERTO RICO

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3 38 mm
42 mm

LTE 1 (2100 MHz)
3 (1800 MHz)
39 (TD 1900)
40 (TD 2300)
41 (TD 2500) UMTS 2100 MHz

CHINA

China Mobile Coming later this year. China Telecom Coming later this year.

HUB_P2_Slice.jpg

* Apple Watch and iPhone service provider must be the same. Not available with all service providers. Not all service providers support enterprise accounts.
Check with your employer and service provider. Roaming is not available outside your carrier network's coverage area. Wireless service plan required for cellular service.
Contact your service provider for more details. Check www.apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility.
 ** UMTS not supported. Contact your service provider for more details.

Loading