Raise the bar with the Nike Court Vision Alta. The modern design combines leather on top with the perfect lift underneath. The elevated hoops look then crowns your feet with its ultra-plush tongue.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
3.3 Stars
11129960598 - 29 Sept 2022
Narrow toe box. Nike has gone more narrow as the years have gone by. They have always been known to be a narrow shoe company but I have been 0 for 2 with their shoes in 2022.
Kseniya254345127 - 08 Sept 2022
True to size, a little narrower in width than air force, but fit a normal foot. The heel really moves when walking, because the sole doesn't bend. But for daily use - quite good and look cool.
mathildeb905253840 - 04 Mar 2022
Bonjour je recommande pas cette paire elle est très serrée au bout des doigts de pied j’ai pris taille 40 et la semelle prend de la place dans la chaussure pourtant j’ai pas un fort pied voilà mon retour