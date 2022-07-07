Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so you can look like an all-star off the court.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.5 Stars
BreeT - 08 Jul 2022
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25 Jun 2022
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06 Mar 2022
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes