They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". The classic, streetwear superstar gets rethought with the Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo. Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now features an oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces. Its plush foam tongue and thicker stitching embolden the iconic look that's been praised by the streets since '77.
4 Stars
MateuszN447325945 - 28 Sept 2022
looks very nice and its soooo comfortable, but the tongue is ultra cheap and unfinished, one wash and it will be destroyed, i bought it and the next day i returned it. not that good.
419d635c-ac93-4935-8583-b30bebf52ce0 - 13 Jun 2022
Chaussures de mauvaises qualité. Le cuir ne vas pas jusqu'au bout des doigts de pied. Résultat, les chaussures se trouent à l'avant dans la partie grise qui est dans une matière peu solide type tissu epais. Je les porte depuis 2 mois... Et j'en prends soin. Soient ils rectifient soit ces chaussures sont des chaussures jetables. Tant pour la planète que pour le porte feuille je ne recommande pas. De plus, les chaussures reçues n'étaient pas symétriques au bout. Pr prix je suis très déçu.
06a95fb7-416a-442f-9463-29cde9f6c73f - 15 May 2022
Love the look of this sneaker, but the tongue looks unfinished and cheap. The sponge padding of the tongue is viewable and looks like it’s exploding out of the sides. Strange design.