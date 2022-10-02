Get ready to hit the road in the responsive cushioning and secure fit of the Nike Air Zoom Structure 24. We tested hundreds of runners to design the crash pad under your heel that creates a cushioned, smooth transition from heel to toe. Those insights also created an airy upper with breathability right where you need it.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.3 Stars
FloreE248346587 - 02 Oct 2022
These are the best shoes I’ve ever had ! Over the years I have tried many different nike shoes but these are the most comfortable i’ve had !
pretty82 - 13 Sept 2022
I love the fit of these shoes. I work in a hospital and I was pleasantly surprised by how durable and comfortable these shoes are. I was scrubbed into a case all day on the first day I wore these sneakers and I couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. The design is just a basic and not too flashy in the black and white. In a hospital setting that’s okay though. They fit just right in my normal size and feel really good. I would totally recommend.
riri88 - 13 Sept 2022
You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.