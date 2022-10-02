Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Structure 24

      Women's Road Running Shoes

      €59.97
      €119.99
      50% off

      Highly Rated
      White/Barely Grape/Cerulean/Psychic Purple
      Cerulean/Bright Spruce/Peach Cream/Valerian Blue
      Summit White/Photon Dust/Pink Oxford/University Red
      Black/Lapis/Light Thistle/Neptune Green
      Black/White

      Get ready to hit the road in the responsive cushioning and secure fit of the Nike Air Zoom Structure 24. We tested hundreds of runners to design the crash pad under your heel that creates a cushioned, smooth transition from heel to toe. Those insights also created an airy upper with breathability right where you need it.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Lapis/Light Thistle/Neptune Green
      • Style: DA8570-004

      Reviews (44)

      4.3 Stars

      • Really comfortable

        FloreE248346587 - 02 Oct 2022

        These are the best shoes I’ve ever had ! Over the years I have tried many different nike shoes but these are the most comfortable i’ve had !

      • Great for working!!

        pretty82 - 13 Sept 2022

        I love the fit of these shoes. I work in a hospital and I was pleasantly surprised by how durable and comfortable these shoes are. I was scrubbed into a case all day on the first day I wore these sneakers and I couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. The design is just a basic and not too flashy in the black and white. In a hospital setting that’s okay though. They fit just right in my normal size and feel really good. I would totally recommend.

      • Loved it!!!

        riri88 - 13 Sept 2022

        You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.

