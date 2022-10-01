Made from at least 40% recycled materials by weight, the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is airy and easy to wear with super-stretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric, plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle.The stitched-on Swoosh and recycled TPU heel clip add a splash of intrigue as you float down the streets on incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.5 Stars
Diyar619908181 - 01 Oct 2022
I wear this shoes they are very comfortable and you can run with them very fast
Harrison.10 - 30 Sept 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 Sept 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!